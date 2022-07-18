ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump's death ruled accidental

By Kaylee Shipley
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSET) — Ivana Trump's death was ruled an accident according to an NYC examiner. She died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner's office said Friday. Police had...

wset.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York City

The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, is being held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering. Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment. Among those in attendance are Donald and Ivana's...
POTUS
CBS Miami

Medical examiner: Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries

NEW YORK -- Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.Sources told CBS2 Trump was found dead on a staircase in her Manhattan apartment Thursday after police were called for a wellness check.The medical examiner's office says Trump suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso and her death has been ruled accidental.Trump was 73 years old. She was former president Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped Donald Trump build the empire that put him on a road toward the White House, lived a “beautiful life,” the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday. The ex-president joined all his children, an array of other relatives and friends at a Manhattan church for Ivana Trump’s funeral Mass. “A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before he, former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron headed to St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, located just a few blocks from Ivana Trump’s home near Central Park. Ivana and Donald Trump’s three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — stood with their father and their families as the gold-toned casket was carried from the church. Eric Trump briefly put an arm around his sister’s shoulders as she held the hand of one of her small children, who clutched a red flower.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dead at 73

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his three oldest children, has died, the former president said Thursday. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former president said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Ivana Trump funeral to be held Wednesday in NYC

The funeral for the late Ivana Trump will be held Wednesday in New York City after the businesswoman passed away last week. Ivana Trump — ex-wife of former President Donald Trump — will be laid to rest in a funeral mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy