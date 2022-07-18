ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
47 Days away from Bama Kickoff: Christian Miller

By Mason Woods
 2 days ago
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 47 days away, so let's look at the Crimson Tide career of former Bama linebacker Christian...

