Coast Guard Looking For Missing 10-Year-Old Swimmer Swept Away By Water In Maryland

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The child was reported missing in Deep Point in Maryland near the Virginia border. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A 10-year-old child is missing in Maryland after going swimming in Deep Point near the Virginia border, the US Coast Guard announced.

An alert was issued by the Coast Guard as they continue searching for a minor who was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants while swimming in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary's County dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center watchstanders of two family members swimming together who lost sight of one another on Sunday, July 17, officials said.

The missing girl was last seen struggling while swimming and a nearby Good Samaritan rescued the other swimmer and took her to shore, but was unable to come to the aid of the missing child.

Multiple helicopters and marine units responded to the scene to help aid the search for the missing minor, officials said.

The search is ongoing on Monday, July 18 after it was suspended on Sunday night due to inclement weather.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact the Coast Guard’s Sector Maryland Command Center by calling (410) 576-2525.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

