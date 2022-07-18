Colton Parayko May Be a Stanley Cup Champion, But He Sure Can Drive a Golf Ball

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau shocked the entire hockey world by choosing to sign as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, many believe the 28-year-old’s departure could lead to a Matthew Tkachuk trade in the near future. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington and Matthew Phillips have filed for salary arbitration. Last but not least, general manager Brad Treliving chose to re-up both Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov, while also signing Kevin Rooney.
When the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup back in 2001, there was plenty of excitement around a 21-year wait ending as Ray Bourque finally got to lift the elusive trophy. It was the crowning achievement of a career filled with so many other memorable experiences. Colorado had to endure...
Blues' 6th round pick learns from his dad's role as former NHLer, current Blues scout. The St. Louis Blues finished up the 2022 NHL Draft with the selection of Landon Sim, an 18-year-old forward out of the OHL's London Knights. Sim, the No. 184 overall pick in the sixth round,...
The Calgary Flames are expected to trade forward Matthew Tkachuk after he told the team he will not sign a long-term extension, an NHL source confirmed to ESPN. The news was first reported by The Athletic. Tkachuk, 24, has played all six NHL seasons with Calgary, which drafted him sixth...
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — World 100-meter champion Fred Kerley will not be available for the U.S. relay team later this week due to a leg injury he suffered while running the semifinals of the 200. Kerley’s agent, Ricky Simms, said the sprinter sustained a slight injury to his quadriceps during the race Tuesday night. Kerley slowed down about halfway through the race and finished second-to-last. After the race, he pulled the left leg of his shorts up above his thigh. The team initially said he’d suffered a cramp. Kerley was a 400-meter specialist who moved down in distance before last year’s Olympics. He won silver in the 100 in Tokyo, then the gold in Eugene last Saturday as part of an American medals sweep that also included Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell. Kerley was expected to play a key part of the American 4x100 meter relay team that has been plagued with problems over the decades. Qualifying for that race is Friday, with the final on Saturday.
The St. Louis Blues have a great opportunity to acquire superstar forward and St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk this offseason. He is one of the best power forwards in the league and has a special bond with the franchise, the city, and some of the players on the roster. The Calgary Flames filed for arbitration with Tkachuk earlier in the week, which is not a good sign for their fans. The situation in Calgary is dicey, as they went from a playoff team with 100-plus points to a retooling roster that lost their best player and more.
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some news emerging from the Maple Leafs’ development camp. First, I’ll speak about Hayley Wickenheiser’s work with the team and the approach she takes when she’s coaching the young prospects she works with.
BOSTON -- Someone who used to play for the Bruins has been added to Jim Montgomery's coaching staff in Boston. No, it is not Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins have hired John Gruden as an assistant coach, GM Don Sweeney announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Gruden spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach for the Islanders, running the New York defense under Barry Trotz.
On this day a decade ago, the Philadelphia Flyers took their shot at Shea Weber, offering a 14yr/$110mil contract. He nearly became a Flyer, but the Nashville Predators matched the offer five days later. Only two seasons earlier, Philadelphia lost their Stanley Cup finals bid in six games to the...
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane recently re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers, but depending on the outcome of his arbitration hearing he could end up being back with the Sharks organization. In other news, both Kaapo Kahkonen and Luke Kunin both agreed to two-year deals on Monday. Last but not least, the Sharks have reportedly hired Scott Fitzgerald from the Boston Bruins, and there are rumors that he will be taking over a significant role in the organization.
Larry Jeffrey defied the predictions of doctors and confounded his critics, battling incredibly long odds to carve out an eight-season NHL career, crowned by a Stanley Cup championship with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1967. Jeffrey died Monday at age 81. An almost indestructible forward, Jeffrey played 368 regular-season games...
A rising coaching prospect has found his way back to the NHL, as Jay Varady has been hired by the Detroit Red Wings as an assistant for the upcoming season. Varady has spent the last few seasons as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, with a short stop as an assistant for the Arizona Coyotes during the shortened 2020-21 season.
Vitali Kravtsov is ready to make his mark in the NHL and the New York Rangers after a tumultuous few years. Per Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Kravtsov is in New York ahead of training camp as expected. Back in April, Larry Brooks noted that the skilled winger would start his training in Russia but come here before camp opened to get ready for the upcoming season.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $813,750 for the 2022-23 season, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Ratcliffe, 23 (2/15/1999), split time with the Flyers and their American...
