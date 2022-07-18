ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

All the Details on Jennifer Lopez’s 2 Dresses for Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck – E! Online

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez may have worn one dress down the aisle, but turns out—there was a second act. For her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck on July 16—as the singer shared in her On...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
TheDailyBeast

Jennifer Lopez Wore Zuhair Murad and Vintage for Her Wedding to Ben Affleck

Seventeen years after breaking off their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a Las Vegas chapel over the weekend. Lopez, who announced via her newsletter that she’s legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck, rang in her big day by wearing two dresses: the first, for the ceremony, was a long-sleeve, corseted wedding dress by the designer Zuhair Murad, while the second, a simple, sleeveless frock, she described in her newsletter as “a dress from an old movie.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both cried during low-key wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony.Lopez confirmed the pair had wed in Las Vegas in the latest edition of her newsletter, On The Jlo, on Sunday (17 July), telling fans it was the “best night of our lives”. Speaking to Good Morning America, an employee of the Little White Wedding Chapel said the couple had turned up at the venue just as it was closing.“They were very sweet and they both were emotional, they cried to each other,” chapel worker Kenosha Portis said.“The kids...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to Clark County records posted Sunday. The Clark County clerk's office in Nevada showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages. In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring. The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck. Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#2 Dresses
The Independent

Resurfaced video shows Jennifer Lopez suggested Las Vegas wedding during first engagement to Ben Affleck

It turns out that the destination of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding may not have been an entirely spontaneous choic after all. A resurfaced video reveals that the singer considered a Las Vegas wedding way back when the couple was first engaged in the early 2000s.On Tuesday, the official MTV Instagram account shared the resurfaced clip from Lopez’s appearance on TRL in 2002 when she was engaged to Affleck the first time. In the clip, host Carson Daly asked the Marry Me star about the couple’s wedding plans and Lopez joked that she and Affleck would get...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy