The third work week of July will start off with sunshine and very warm temperatures. Today, we’ll see highs climb into the upper-80s to near 90° and Tuesday will follow with highs about 2 degrees warmer than today. Even Wednesday should continue to feature high temperatures in the upper-80s. The coolest day this week will be Thursday, when we’ll see highs in the low to mid-80s, which is normal for this time of year. Friday through next weekend warms back up with highs of 86° to 91°.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO