Let’s start with the obvious: get to the airport earlier than you ever normally would (ie a minimum of three hours before your flight), and check in online whenever possible to avoid standing in more lines than you really have to. If you can afford it (or have any miles/points saved up), now is the moment to upgrade, too. Not only will you be able to skip the queues, you can head into a lounge in the event of a delay instead of reenacting The Terminal on a dingy metal bench.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO