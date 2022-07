A poor dog was stuck in a cage outside in the sweltering heat, being sold by its owners. At least, that's what police were told. Police in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, were called to Plymouth Street to rescue a dog in a cage being sold at a yard sale on Sunday morning, the agency said. The dog was left in the sun and given no water, the caller told police.

BRIDGEWATER, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO