One man was killed, one was in critical condition and another was injured early Monday morning after their vehicle sailed off the side of a freeway embankment in Lynwood. The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard, when a four-door BMW drove off the freeway, crashed through a concrete barrier wall and landed on a surface street below, after rolling multiple times down the embankment.

LYNWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO