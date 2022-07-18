ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas – CNN Video

 2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot

Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Elite Daily

J.Lo And Ben Affleck Reportedly Got Married In Las Vegas

Bennifer is officially back and stronger than ever. The celeb couple that ruled the early 2000s rekindled their romance in 2021, and now they’ve reportedly finally taken that stroll down the aisle. On Saturday, July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly got married in a Las Vegas ceremony, saying “I do” to one another after a decades-long rollercoaster romance.
