2 injured after cars hit building in Jefferson Park crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Portage Park Monday evening. Police said a 43-year-old woman was walking a bicycle into a crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie and Addison around 7:15 p.m. A dark-colored SUV was driving northbound on Laramie at the...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March. Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan. Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan. The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away. Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected. The robberies are under investigation.
CHICAGO - A Chicago family is grieving after a 3-year-old boy fell to his death out of an 18th-story window Tuesday night on the North Side. There was sadness all around the Uptown apartment complex on Wednesday. Chaise Binion was inside a residence in the north tower of the complex...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO — A longtime journalist and advocate was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side. Hannah Hayes died last Monday after her vehicle was hit by a speeding Lexus that went through a stop sign in the 4800 block of South Drexel. Hannah’s husband Jesse...
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were injured after an early morning crash on Monday in Lake County around 2:30 a.m. It happened on I-80 just east of Calumet Ave. After investigating, police say a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to pass and merge in front of semi as it was entering a restricted lane. Police say the Cadillac hit an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed. They say the driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Illinois. The woman was ejected while a person in the passenger side was trapped inside the vehicle. Two passengers in the rear were able to escape the vehicle.
CHICAGO - A man died after he was dropped off at a South Side hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg was dropped off around 9:53 p.m. at Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said. He...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bomb and arson investigators are on the scene of a fire in Kilbourn Park. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near Pulaksi Road and Melrose Street. A witness, who was waiting for a bus, captured video of a man breaking a window. Moments later, there was a big flash of light and fire.
At least three drivers were carjacked overnight in separate incidents stretching from Edgewater to Lakeview to West Town. No arrests have been made. The hijackings come as Chicago continues to see more carjackings than the record number recorded last year. In Lakeview, a woman told police she was returning to...
The United States Postal Service bulk mail processing facility at 7500 Roosevelt Rd. was evacuated after an employee reported spotting a possible live hand grenade. On July 12, at 8:33 a.m., one of the employees was unstacking the bins and reported seeing what looked like a hand grenade in a clear plastic bin. In keeping with the procedure, all employees evacuated the building and the Cook County bomb squad was called in. But when the postal inspectors arrived at the scene, it was determined that the hand grenade wasn’t live.
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in Cook and Lake counties are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways over the weekend. Flyers in weighted plastic bags were found in Palatine Township, Schaumburg and Long Grove neighborhoods. SEE ALSO | Glenview residents say many have receive anti-Semitic flyers featuring...
CHICAGO - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning. The crash occurred on I-290 near Kedzie Avenue. At about 2:13 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-290. Two people were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were attacked and robbed early Monday morning by two male suspects on the CTA Red Line in the Loop, Chicago police said. A 21-year-old woman had her purse stolen, and a 22-year-old woman suffered a cut on her hand during the struggle at about 2:15 a.m. in the 0- to 100-block of South State Street, according to CPD.
Comments / 0