2 injured after cars hit building in Jefferson Park crash: Chicago police

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were injured early Monday morning after two cars went into a building after getting into a crash in Jefferson...

ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
ABC 7 Chicago

Woman walking bike injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Portage Park Monday evening. Police said a 43-year-old woman was walking a bicycle into a crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie and Addison around 7:15 p.m. A dark-colored SUV was driving northbound on Laramie at the...
Woman charged with beating, robbing Red Line passenger in March

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March. Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

String of armed robberies involving white sedan reported overnight in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan. Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan. The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away. Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected. The robberies are under investigation. 
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 3, dies after falling from 18th floor of Chicago high-rise: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago family is grieving after a 3-year-old boy fell to his death out of an 18th-story window Tuesday night on the North Side. There was sadness all around the Uptown apartment complex on Wednesday. Chaise Binion was inside a residence in the north tower of the complex...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
WISH-TV

Multiple injuries after semi crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were injured after an early morning crash on Monday in Lake County around 2:30 a.m. It happened on I-80 just east of Calumet Ave. After investigating, police say a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to pass and merge in front of semi as it was entering a restricted lane. Police say the Cadillac hit an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed. They say the driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Illinois. The woman was ejected while a person in the passenger side was trapped inside the vehicle. Two passengers in the rear were able to escape the vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A man died after he was dropped off at a South Side hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg was dropped off around 9:53 p.m. at Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said. He...
CBS Chicago

Arson investigation underway in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bomb and arson investigators are on the scene of a fire in Kilbourn Park. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near Pulaksi Road and Melrose Street. A witness, who was waiting for a bus, captured video of a man breaking a window. Moments later, there was a big flash of light and fire.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

USPS mail facility evacuates after bomb threat

The United States Postal Service bulk mail processing facility at 7500 Roosevelt Rd. was evacuated after an employee reported spotting a possible live hand grenade. On July 12, at 8:33 a.m., one of the employees was unstacking the bins and reported seeing what looked like a hand grenade in a clear plastic bin. In keeping with the procedure, all employees evacuated the building and the Cook County bomb squad was called in. But when the postal inspectors arrived at the scene, it was determined that the hand grenade wasn’t live.
FOREST PARK, IL

