Momo DC coming to former Pansaari space on 17th

On an episode of HGTV's Unsellable Houses, hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis transformed a 1970s house, resulting in an offer above asking price just three days later, writes Realtor. The sisters, who are successful real estate agents, know what designs and renovations will help a house get top dollar. In this case, they got rid of the dated look by adding medium- and darker-toned grey and brown colors to replace the original carpets, flooring, and cabinets, which all had underlying yellow tones. In the kitchen, Lamb and Davis used a patterned grey and white tile for the backsplash from the counter to the ceiling along one wall.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO