ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady Gaga Debuts Seven Songs on First Night of the Chromatica Ball

By Hollie Geraghty
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0c2E_0gjUhjzU00

Lady Gaga kicked off her much-anticipated ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, last night (July 17), giving a string of songs their live debut.

The singer premiered her new show at the Merkur Spiel-Arena to over 54,000 fans, performing a 20-song setlist that included first-time live performances of “Alice,” “Replay,” “Sour Candy,” “Babylon,” “Free Woman,” and “Enigma.”

She also performed a rendition of her Top Gun Maverick single “Hold My Hand” for the first time in the encore, also playing her 2009 hit “Monster” for the first time in eight years.

The tour comes in support of Gaga’s 2020 album Chromatica, which was scheduled to kick off in July 2020 but faced a string of delays due to Covid-19.

According to Setlist.fm, the singer also performed hits “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” and “Poker Face” in the prelude, while Act IV included A Star Is Born songs “Shallow’ and “Always Remember Us This Way.”

The Chromatica Ball tour continues in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21, stopping off in Paris and Arnhem before arriving in London for two dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29-30.

Gaga will kick off the North American leg of the tour in August, starting in Toronto and finishing up in Miami on September 17. Tickets for the UK dates are available to purchase here.

Posting to Twitter after the show, Gaga wrote: “I love you all so much and missed you thank you for a show I will never forget I’m a monster for life and even monsters can heal.”

Before the show, Gaga shared a video from backstage in which she spoke about its meaning and her nerves as she returns to the stage for her first tour since 2018.

“I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to, but I will say that it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel that I’ve experienced in my life,” she said. “I really want to thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person.”

She continued: “I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain free than I have in ages. And being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show, and really tell a story.

“I don’t know that I’ve been as speechless as I am today, knowing what we’re about to do,” she added. “But if you know people ask me all the time what ‘Chromatica’ was about and in ‘Babylon,’ I say battle fair life and when I made ‘Chromatica’ I was really battling from my life.”

She continued that the show was created “in the spirit of that battle to win yourself back,” adding “there’s no greater prize than you.”

“There’s no thing more important than your own heart and your own ability to heal, and we don’t heal on our own, I don’t think, but I think it’s possible to at some point have your own back. And having your own back takes a lot of strength and time.”

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lady Gaga
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Saucy Santana Playfully Channels Nostalgia In “Booty” Video

Saucy Santana returns with a vibrant video to his newest single, “Booty,” featuring Latto. The playful Jake Wilson-directed visual guides fans to a block party in full swing. It opens with the title sequence similar to 1997’s Booty Call, while serving “Crazy In Love” realness in light of its usage of The Chi-Lites’ classic, “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Night#Encore#Merkur#Arnhem#North American
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
shefinds

Sam Asghari Just Opened Up About His ‘Fairytale’ Wedding To Britney Spears–I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying!

Sam Asghari recently opened up to “Good Morning America” about his “long overdue” wedding to Britney Spears—and it is the sweetest thing!. On June 9, the lovebirds finally tied the knot with an intimate ceremony in Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California. “We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was,” Asghari gushed. “And we only had, like, 50-70 people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.” Despite the small gathering, the newlyweds were surrounded by famous friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Preview ‘The End, So Far’ LP With ‘The Dying Song’

Even a global pandemic can’t soften Slipknot who will return this fall with a new album, The End, So Far, which they’re heralding with a punishing new elegy, “The Dying Song (Time to Sing).” After a bittersweet chorus about putting your “life into your death,” the song opens with frontman Corey Taylor bellowing, “Die! Die! Die!” over pummeling guitar and drums as if it were just another Tuesday. “When no one else is listening, only when you’ve had enough,” he sings. “Time to sing this dying song alone.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

What Does Harry Styles Smell Like? Lizzo Did the Sniffing

Lizzo probably knows that most of us will likely never get a whiff of Harry Styles’ scent — though we’ll keep dreaming — so she did us a favor and revealed his signature scent. In an ask-me-anything segment with Elle UK, the “About Damn Time” singer shared some very specific details about her British bestie.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy