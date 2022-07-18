ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOP May Nominate a Pro-Secession Christian Nationalist for Maryland Attorney General

By Tess Owen
Vice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Peroutka thinks American leaders must “take a biblical worldview and apply it to civil law and government.”. He’s a former board member of the neo-Confederate League of the South, has said he’s “still angry” that Maryland was blocked from seceding during the Civil...

www.vice.com

