Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Police investigating two shootings with injuries within five hours of each other

By Iowa's News Now Staff
 2 days ago

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Waterloo Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred within about five hours of each other. On Sunday, July...

Man arrested after holding woman, children hostage in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is behind bars after holding a woman and several children hostage in Waterloo. 40-year-old Robert Smull held the woman and children for several hours before authorities were able to negotiate and get them out. This happened Tuesday morning at around 8:30...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 4:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th Avenue SW. Officials did not say what caused the collision or who was at fault.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Monday marked four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared

BROOKLYN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Monday marked four years since Mollie Tibbetts went for a run in Poweshiek County and never came home. It was July 18, 2018 that the 20-year-old University of Iowa student disappeared near her hometown of Brooklyn. Her body was found in a cornfield...
BROOKLYN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Law enforcement investigating suspicious death in Palo

PALO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI are investigating what they call a suspicious death in Palo. The sheriff's office conducted a welfare check at 3397 64th Street on Friday. They found Jodie Bevans, 58, dead inside her home. "Based on...
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in crash in southwest Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: Over 200 books donated to Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. More than 200 books from Iowa-based authors were donated to the library at Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District in Bremer County. Legal issues surrounding potential restrictions on travelling across state lines for abortion access. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

2 children, 2 adults rescued on Upper Iowa River in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. - Two children and two adults were rescued this weekend on the Upper Iowa River. The sheriff's office said it happened Saturday around noon north of Kendallville. "The Decorah Fire Department boat was able to locate and retrieve the kayakers on a small island in the river...
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo Police warn of text scam posing as Veridian Credit Union

WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police are warning people about a text message that may scam you out of personal info or money. The Facebook post says police confirmed with Veridian Credit Union that the text message is not legitimate. Police warn you not to click on the link or even open the message.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Masks required in Cedar Rapids city buildings starting Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Monday morning, you'll have to mask up inside city buildings again in Cedar Rapids. Transmission of COVID-19 is considered "high" according to the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level monitoring. The City of Cedar Rapids says it'll follow CDC recommendations to require...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Community Policy