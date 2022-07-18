ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Return to Nakatomi Plaza: Bruce Willis marks ‘Die Hard’ anniversary

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVq56_0gjUg1tk00

How can it be 34 years since Bruce Willis’ John McClane faced off against Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber?

To mark the anniversary of the July 20, 1988 release of “Die Hard” Willis stood at the top of the Fox Plaza building in Century City, Los Angeles, Huff Post reported.

The Fox Plaza stood in for the fictional Nakatomi Plaza building in the blockbuster, and some say Christmas, movie.

“Die Hard” featured Willis as a cop from New York who goes to the West Coast to visit with his estranged wife for the holidays. Shortly after his arrival at his wife’s workplace Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza, terrorists led by Rickman’s character take over the building and McClain has to save all those taken hostage, People magazine reported.

The film inspired several sequels, but he said the original was his favorite.

“The first one was always my favorite, and I always wanted to go back and make a movie that tried to live up to the first one,” Willis told Entertainment Weekly in a 2007 interview. “To make an old-school “Die Hard” with old-school stunts that had also been brought into the 21st century, and that was able to talk about terrorism in a post-9/11 time and not be afraid to say the word ‘terrorist.’”

He added, “And at the same time, not dishonor the memory of the people who lost their lives on 9/11. In the first three films, we say ‘they’re terrorists!’… but it didn’t hit that inflamed nerve people have when it comes to terrorism now.”

Willis earned $5 million for the role, which at the time was nearly unheard of, according to IMDB.

The film was selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Film Registry in 2017.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video of the moment he returned to the roof of the building, with clips from the movie on Instagram.

Willis retired from acting earlier this year after his family announced he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Losing language: What is aphasia?

The condition makes it difficult to understand and communicate. His family said that it was “impacting his cognitive abilities,” People magazine reported.

Through the years March 1995.Bruce Willis And Samuel L.Jackson Star In The New Die Hardd Movie. (Photo By Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HOLAUSA

Prince Jackson shares Tony Awards BTS with Paris Jackson

Prince Jackson had a blast at this year’s Tony Awards. The eldest child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe shared a post of his time at the ceremony, including photos alongside his sister Paris Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang. RELATED: Paris Jackson jets off...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Century City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
SFGate

Mickey Rourke Slams Tom Cruise: He’s ‘Irrelevant’ and Has Played the ‘Same Part for 35 Effing Years’

“That doesn’t mean shit to me,” Rourke said about the film’s success. “[Tom Cruise has] been doing the same part for 35 effing years. I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power. I care about…when I when I watch Al Pacino or Christopher Walken working, or De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Heming Willis
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Bruce Willis
Deadline

Bruce Willis Returns To Nakatomi Plaza From ‘Die Hard’ In Poignant Social Media Post

In his 1988 action film classic Die Hard, Bruce Willis as Detective John McClane made a vow. “I promise I will never even think about going up in a tall building again.”. Well, so much for that cinematic vow. Thanks to his wife, Emma Heming Willis, the 67-year-old actor was captured on Instagram in his return to Nakatomi Plaza in Century City, Calif., aka the Fox Plaza building in real life. The film, which has been endlessly replayed on TV over the years, shows McClane’s efforts to take down a group of terrorists who have taken over the hi-rise and captured hostages. The events take place on Christmas Eve, making many fans who consider it a holiday film.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Is ‘Unretiring’ To Star In Movie With Jamie Foxx, But Apparently It Wasn’t Her Idea

Ever since it was first reported that Cameron Diaz retired from acting, it was up in the air whether or not she would ever make a movie again. With her new wine brand and living her best life with her family, it seemed like she had plenty going on for her outside of Hollywood. Now, Cameron Diaz is “unretiring” to star in a new movie with Jamie Foxx and there’s apparently someone to blame for that decision.
NFL
Entertainment Weekly

Yippee-ki-yay, motherf---er! Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza for anniversary of Die Hard

John McClane just can't stay away from Nakatomi Plaza. Bruce Willis, who portrayed the iconic detective in Die Hard, returned to the famed high-rise building for the 34th anniversary of the film this month. The actor trekked to the top of the building (known as the Fox Plaza building) in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles with wife Emma Heming Willis, who shared the moment on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Die Hard#Stunts#Film Star#Huff Post#Entertainment Weekly
People

Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon. The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday. Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Adam Sandler almost played Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral

Michael Mann’s stylish thriller movie Collateral is one of the best 2000s movies there is, with its action-packed, tense narrative, and exceptional performance from Tom Cruise. Collateral could have been very different though, if the role of Vincent had gone to Adam Sandler instead of Cruise, as was the original plan.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’
NFL
AFP

Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Brad Pitt scotched talk of imminent retirement as he travelled to Paris for the premiere of his Jackie Chan-inspired action caper "Bullet Train".  "I can't say enough about Jackie Chan and what he's done, and to be in that arena, even close to that, is something I hadn't done before." 
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy