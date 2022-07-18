West Virginia University engineers advance U.S. Air Force search and rescue missions in hostile territories with unmanned drones

Michelle Matheny, of Mon Health Primary Care Weston, has been named the July ICARE Employee of the Month at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. Michelle’s nominator wrote, “Michelle is very committed to her job. She always shows up early and is usually the last to leave. She stays focused until every task is complete. She is honest and respectful to every person with whom she comes in contact. She is hard working, consistent, dependable, and loyal. She sets a positive example on how a nurse should be.”

WESTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO