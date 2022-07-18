ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, NE

Fire Sunday Near McCook Caused by Dragging Trailer Chains

 2 days ago

A grass fire started Sunday afternoon east of McCook according to the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department. “Rww was dispatched to a grass fire this...

Cozad Woman Dies After Crash on I-80 in Dawson County

A Dawson County woman died following a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Gothenburg last Thursday evening. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called around 6 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 215 – four miles east of the Gothenburg. NSP said an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it and was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax. The driver of the Trax, Lori Schrader-Keirnes, 52, of Cozad, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. I-80 eastbound was closed for approximately 90 minutes due to the crash.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
Lincoln County Man Charged with Conspiracy in Fraudulent Check Scheme

Ivan Krell of North Platte was arrested Monday on charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and passing a bad check according to the North Platte Bulletin. Krell was charged with the crimes in March but wasn’t found until Monday. According to a police affidavit, Krell took part in a collaboration by two couples to steal thousands of dollars from merchants in March with bad checks.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Trial Scheduled for Individual Accused of Murder and Kidnapping in Chase County Back in 2019

The trial of an individual accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in 2019 is scheduled to being today. Court records indicate Kevin German, 26, is charged with first degree murder and two counts of kidnapping, while Keonna Carter, 24, is also charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. According to court documents, investigators believe the pair kidnapped two women in November of 2019, and held them in a home near Enders. The body of Annika Swanson, 22, was found near Imperial days later, while the other woman was found safe. German’s attorneys filed for a motion to change the location of the trial. That motion was denied by the judge on Friday, but they could file it again during the jury selection process, which is scheduled to start Monday. If German is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
CHASE COUNTY, NE

