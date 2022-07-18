Fire Sunday Near McCook Caused by Dragging Trailer Chains

The trial of an individual accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in 2019 is scheduled to being today. Court records indicate Kevin German, 26, is charged with first degree murder and two counts of kidnapping, while Keonna Carter, 24, is also charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. According to court documents, investigators believe the pair kidnapped two women in November of 2019, and held them in a home near Enders. The body of Annika Swanson, 22, was found near Imperial days later, while the other woman was found safe. German’s attorneys filed for a motion to change the location of the trial. That motion was denied by the judge on Friday, but they could file it again during the jury selection process, which is scheduled to start Monday. If German is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO