ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis returns to Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza in emotional social media post

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Bruce Willis has paid a visit to Nakatomi Plaza, the site of the action in Die Hard, in an Instagram post shared by his wife Emma Heming Willis. "Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," Heming Willis captioned the post, which features black and white clips of Willis standing on top of the high-rise building interspersed with footage from Die Hard.

Released in 1988, the hit action movie stars Willis as John McClane, an NYPD detective who gets caught up in a terrorist takeover of an LA skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. The late Alan Rickman plays Hans Gruber, the leader of the terrorist group. Despite initial mixed reviews, Die Hard was nominated for four Academy Awards and is now considered one of the greatest action movies ever made.

Nakatomi Plaza is, of course, the real-life Fox Plaza, which actually houses 20th Century Studios on its 34th floor. In the movie, it's the home of the Nakatomi Corporation, which employs McClane's wife Holly as a high-ranking executive.

The post is particularly poignant since Willis' family announced his retirement from acting earlier this year following a diagnosis of aphasia, a disease that affects expression and comprehension of language. Die Hard is the role that propelled Willis to his position as an A-list movie star – his on-screen career spans nearly 40 years and he's starred in over 100 movies, including two Die Hard sequels, Pulp Fiction , 12 Monkeys, and The Sixth Sense .

If you've already rewatched Die Hard recently, check out our picks of the other best action movies of all time for further viewing inspiration.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Bedelia
Person
Emma Heming Willis
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Action Movies#20th Century Studios#The Nakatomi Corporation
The Boot

Luke Bryan’s Wife Put His Face — And His Two Lane Beer — On a Cake for His Birthday [Pictures]

Luke Bryan turned 46 years old on Sunday (July 17), and his wife Caroline celebrated the occasion with some sweet and hilarious custom cakes. The singer's wife documented all the fun on Instagram, capturing Bryan's reaction when he opened up his cake box and saw a custom birthday cake with a huge Two Lane beer can in the middle of it. Two Lane is the singer's brand of beer, and it's the perfect accompaniment to a fishing trip, which -- according to Caroline's social media post -- is the birthday activity on the docket for Bryan's special day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBoardingGroup

Famous comedian heard singing a U2 song at Midwest airport and we love it

This famous comedian was heard belting out a rousing rendition of a popular U2 song at a Midwest airport and we absolutely love it. Comedian Tracy Morgan was recently filmed belting out a rousing rendition of the popular U2 song “With or Without You” at the Omaha Airport while waiting for a flight.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Property Brothers’ Host Drew Scott And His Wife Gush Over Their First Child

Canadian reality television show Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan, a podcast producer, are both over the moon as they welcomed a baby boy — their first child — in May 2022. The couple, who have been married for four years, took to social media to post their newborn a few weeks after his birth. It should be remembered that Drew and Linda made the pregnancy public in December 2021 after two years of fertility therapy.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Grandpa Surprised With Puppies on His Birthday in Video We Can't Resist

It's not always easy to find the perfect gift. But it's safe to say that one woman on TikTok totally nailed the gift she got her grandfather. The woman, Kenzie (@mackwithlove), knew that her Papa was a life-long animal lover. So she was pretty sure that he'd love a whole litter of puppies as a major surprise. And reader, she was absolutely right!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy