Seaside Heights, NJ

Lacey, NJ woman and Seaside Heights, NJ man arrested for shoplifting in Stafford, NJ

By Vin Ebenau
 2 days ago
Two Ocean County residents have been arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart in Stafford Township. Police said that it was their Drug Enforcement Unit who placed 30-year-old Brittany Koppenian of Lacey Township and 36-year-old Ryan Powell of Seaside Heights in...

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

