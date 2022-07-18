ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Lee Health reduces cost of urgent care telehealth

WINKNEWS.com
 2 days ago

Due to a recent increase in influenza, COVID-19 and other illnesses in Southwest Florida, Lee Health announced it is reducing the cost of urgent care telehealth visits through Lee TeleHealth...

www.winknews.com

WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Beach Park still polluted with Enterococcus bacteria

Bacteria remain high and a health alert is still in effect for a beach park in Bonita Springs. The Florida Department of Health collected samples this week at Bonita Beach Park. The department is advising people to stay out of the water, but many people are ignoring the warning and...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County School District creates essential housing initiative for teachers

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, getting teachers to stay in the area is tough but a new housing project could help keep educators in Southwest Florida. For many in Southwest Florida, it’s getting tougher and tougher to afford even the basic necessity, housing. In Collier County, the school district is pursuing a proactive solution for some of its teachers.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two Collier County students selected for internship as student leaders

Two Collier County senior students got an incredible opportunity for a prestigious internship as Bank of America student leaders. In the program, they learned important workforce skills like leadership and civic engagement. Bank of America named Allyson Horst and Alfa Vergara Nunez ‘student leaders’. “The goal of student leaders is...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Port Authority awarded $4.2 million for RSW infrastructure

The state of Florida awarded $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority in order to pay for infrastructure improvements at Southwest Florida International Airport. According to a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the money was awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund and is intended to be used for “improving access to the airport and commercial development sites.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Internet improvements coming for Cape Coral residents

Residents in Southwest Florida’s largest city are getting an upgrade after dealing with frustrating internet service. People living in parts of Northwest Cape Coral said they can’t even log on. Now, Verizon is bringing internet with faster speeds to the area. Laurie Collins lives in Norwest Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Heat stroke risk in SWFL with soaring high temperatures

Millions of Americans are under excessive heat warnings or advisories as temperatures soar into the triple digits across much of the country. The National Weather Service said more than 60 new record highs will be set across 20 states by the end of the week. And with these temperatures, warnings, and advisories happening, people should be aware of signs of heat stroke.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County organization helps people feed community cats

A Southwest Florida community is playing a major role in feeding thousands of community cats that are living on the street. There are an estimated 50,000 cats without a home in Collier County. Since the pandemic, the organization For the Love of Cats has noticed more and more people coming...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New program helps essential workers become homeowners in Florida

Essential workers may be closer to becoming homeowners after a state program went into effect on the first of June for more than 50 professions. Florida’s Hometown Heroes Loan Program is going to help frontline workers with down payments and closing costs assistance. Over 50 different professions like dental hygienists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, mental health counselors, and more will have access to the program. Click here to view the full list of eligible occupations for the Florida Hometown Heroes Loan Program.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Grocery chain readies for opening day in Cape Coral, plans 100 hires

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is nearing completion in Cape Coral, and seeks to hire some 100 full and part-time employees. The store, at 1800 NE Pine Island, is scheduled to open Oct. 7. A virtual management hiring event will take place on Aug. 12, according to a statement....
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers lacking in city-owned former News-Press site

A major project by the City of Fort Myers that cost taxpayers money is having trouble getting off the ground. The City of Fort Myers bought the old News-Press site at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Fowler Street back in 2019 to turn it into a new police headquarters.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Saint Matthew’s House is relocating to its new food warehouse

Saint Matthew’s House will be moving into its new food warehouse. The new warehouse will be located at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. Saint Matthew’s House helps many families across Southwest Florida by giving out food to families in need. The organization will be hosting two food...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples considers smoking ban at beaches, public parks

On Tuesday, an advisory board with the City of Naples discussed banning smoking at its beaches and its public parks. Cigarette butts are one of the most common forms of litter on our beaches. Lawmakers are now working to ban smoking in some cities, and Naples is one that’s been trying for years.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3-day blood drive in honor of fallen officer Jobbers-Miller starts Tuesday

The family of fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, the Fort Myers Police Department, and Lee Health are partnering to host the 4th annual blood drive in Jobbers-Miller’s memory. The three-day blood drive kicks off with a ceremonial flag raising followed by opening remarks from the Jobbers-Miller family, Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL

