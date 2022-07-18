ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Early voting begins today in Sedgwick County

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting in person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office during regular business hours Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on July 18, 2022, and ending on August 1, 2022, at noon. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at this location...

