Early voting begins today in Sedgwick County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tony Finlay with Hutch Rec let the city council know Tuesday of a schedule change for Salt City Splash going forward. "Fortunately, we have been able to make it through to this time without any closures of the pool," Finlay said. "We were having to close certain features of the pool at certain times, because of lifeguard shortages, but we were never having to close the entire facility. Looking through the next four weeks here, this is the time of year traditionally where we start to lose lifeguards, unplanned vacations, those sorts of things. We are going to close the next three Mondays, the final three Mondays of the season. That would be July 25, August 1 and August 8, we will close. We will not be open those days."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO