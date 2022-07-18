ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

45 Days to Purdue Football: Devin Mockobee

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is value in getting flips in recruiting. Today we feature a player that was set to go on scholarship to Navy, but instead chose to come to Purdue as a walk-on. Devin Mockobee - Fr. (RS) Boonville, IN (Boonville HS) 6’, 195 pounds. Running Back. 2022 Projection:...

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

43 Days to Purdue Football: Kieren Douglas

While Aidan O’Connell is the more famous former walk-on turned starter at Purdue, the defense has one as well. Pickerington, OH (Pickerington Central HS) Douglas took the long way to his starter’s role. He started his career at Army in 2017 and played in one game for the Black Knights. After transferring and sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt he became a key special teamer in 2019. He saw action there in eight games and even got in on two tackles.
PICKERINGTON, OH
wevv.com

Mighty Oaks make major moves in athletic program

In the past few years, the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana have taking turns making splashes with major moves and facility improvements. However, today it was Oakland City University's turn in the spotlight with a major announcement of their own. This afternoon at the Johnson Center,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State athletes called up to the big leagues in 2022 MLB Draft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft, several Tri-State athletes were called up by the big leagues. University of Evansville pitcher Shane Gray was selected by the New York Yankees in the 16th round of the draft. North High School shortstop Cameron Decker was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

A New Indoor/Outdoor Go-Kart & Minature Golf Complex Could Be Coming To Evansville

Evansville could be the home of a new indoor/outdoor facility where families can race go-karts and play miniature golf. You hear some people say that there's nothing for families to do in Evansville. I am one who disagrees with that statement. We have plenty of things to do such as Walther's Golf & Fun, Bowling, cMOE, High Score Player Two, Bowling, Escape Rooms, Birdies, Burdette Park, and more. There are a lot of things to do here in Evansville, however, when I was growing up, there was one place that I used to love to visit. That place was Kart World. Evansville's only go-kart track was located on Morgan Center Drive, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me! However, Kart World closed down in the early 2000s leaving a void for those who enjoyed the thrill of racing their friends and family members in go-karts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Boonville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Local universities finalize transfer agreement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – Vincennes University (VU) has a new agreement with the University of Evansville (UE) regarding transfer students. A Direct Admit Transfer Agreement will guarantee Vincennes graduates with an associate degree a spot in UE’s Engineering program with at least an $18,000 scholarship annually. “We at...
VINCENNES, IN
newsnowdc.com

Jeffrey D. Eckert, 72, Jasper

Jeffrey D. Eckert, 72, of Jasper, died Wednesday, July 13, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. He was born in Huntingburg July 19, 1949, to Urban and Lillian (Armstrong) Eckert. Jeffrey was a 1967 graduate of Ireland High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He was...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Two area students named 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two area high school students received McDonald’s 2022 Agriculture Scholarships. Kylie Bedel from Evansville and Braili Schipp from Ferdinand each received a $500 scholarship. Officials say both students will attend Purdue University to study agriculture this fall. Several area McDonald’s owners and operators partnered to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#45 Days#Recruiting#Long Jump#American Football#College Football#Navy#The Naval Academy
WEHT/WTVW

Donut Bank looks back 55 years

- Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago they opened their doors on First Ave. Since then they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

WW2 plane dropping by Evansville for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- More than 75 years after the end of World War Two, a B-25 bomber plane dubbed the “Champaign Gal” has a new mission in Evansville. With many living World War Two veterans nearing or passing their 100th birthday, pilot Chuck Mangold says it’s more important than ever to preserve their stories, and American history. Dozens of pilots have signed the Champaign Gal’s bomb bay doors- preserving their name and connecting their stories to a moving museum.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KISS 106

See the Full Menu for Downtown Evansville’s New Pizzeria

A brand new pizzeria is set to open its doors in downtown Evansville, and by the look of the menu, it will offer a wide range of gourmet versions of the popular Italian dish. While history shows ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks made and ate flatbreads with toppings, credit for creating the pizza we know and love today goes to the city of Naples, Italy back in the 18th century. Today, you can get practically anything you want on a pizza in any number of styles from thin crust to thick crust, New York style, Chicago style, Detroit style, and crusts that are made from ground-up cauliflower. Whatever your preference, there's a pizza out there for you from any number of restaurants.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Powerful Roots Duo To Perform In Jasper on August 12

The Small Glories will perform at the Jasper Community Arts Center on Friday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to present The Small Glories, praised as “one of the 10 Folk Artists You Need to Know” in 2019 by Paste Magazine. Originally part of JCA’s Backstage series, the performance was postponed last fall after COVID complications forced the duo’s tour to be called off.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

On Alert: Sunday Soaking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday is now an Alert Day due to the slight risk for excessive rainfall and minor flooding potential. Sunday, cloudy and cool with decent chances of showers and thunderstorms as high temps sink into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. However, downpours may produce minor flooding with the storm’s slow movement. Sunday night, additional showers and thunderstorms expected as lows drop into the lower 70s. Projected rainfall from several rounds for showers (1-2 inches) which would put a large dent in the rain deficit.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Jason H. Helming, 57, Jasper

Jason H. Helming, 57, of Jasper, died July 6, at his home. He was born in Jasper December 9, 1964, to Ralph J. and Darla J. (Huls) Helming. Jason was a Catholic and enjoyed music, word search puzzles, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his parents, Ralph...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Ribbon-Cutting ceremony set for Fairview Dr. extension in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fairview Drive extension on Wednesday. The 2,600-feet extension spans from the backside of the Downs Subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden. Officials say it will serve as the primary access to the new Daviess...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews put out fire at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday. That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road. Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy