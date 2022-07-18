ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Daniel Kaluuya would rather be a James Bond villain than play 007

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Daniel Kaluuya doesn't want to be the next James Bond – he'd prefer to play a villain instead. There's currently no word on when we can expect the next 007 movie, but with Daniel Craig hanging up the licence to kill after No Time to Die , we can trust there'll be a new Bond sooner rather than later… though it probably won't be Kaluuya.

"I just don't know if I'd want to watch my version of James Bond," Kaluuya told Yahoo Entertainment . "That's just me. That's just me, I go, 'I don't wanna watch that.' But I'd want to watch a villain. I'd do that. I think that would be fun."

According to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli , though, when we do next see Bond, he'll be fairly different. "Nobody's in the running," she previously revealed. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Kaluuya can next be seen in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror movie Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The actor also has a live-action Barney movie in the works . He won't be reprising his Marvel role in Black Panther 2 due to scheduling conflicts .

Nope arrives this July 22 in the US and August 12 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else coming soon.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Kaluuya Not Returning for ‘Black Panther 2’

Daniel Kaluuya will not be in the Black Panther sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Rotten Tomatoes was first to report the news. Kaluuya, who will soon be seen in the Jordan Peele thriller Nope, played W’Kabi, the best friend to T’Challa/Black Panther and the husband of Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, who is expected to return for the sequel, Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterHipgnosis Songs Fund Annual Revenue Jumps 25 Percent, Founder Touts Music Streaming Outlook Despite Economic CloudsKevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to All U.K. Sexual Assault Charges, Trial Date Set for June 2023Appeals Court Orders Unsealing of Closed-Door...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Regé-Jean Page’s James Bond Odds Find Him Out Of The Lead, While Two Other Frequent Competitors Are On The Rise

Anyone hoping we’ll hear casting news in the world of James Bond movies knows it’s going to be a while. Barbara Broccoli herself has said that Bond 26 will start filming in two years, and without a script there’s no 007 to be cast. That’s not going to stop the betting crowd from making their wagers, and the latest update has seen Regé-Jean Page losing his top slot in the running to one of two frequent competitors that have given the other fellas hell.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Keke Palmer
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rather Be#Yahoo Entertainment#Marvel
hypebeast.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Titanic' To Become Paramount's Highest Grossing Domestic Film

Top Gun: Maverick continues to make studio history, surpassing $600 million USD in domestic box office just earlier this week. The sequel now surpasses Titanic after earning $601.9 million USD throughout North America. In June, the film crossed the $1 billion USD mark in global box office, making it Tom Cruise‘s greatest film milestone to date. So far, the movie has grossed $595.6 million USD internationally and almost $1.2 billion USD globally. The film also ranks 12th in total ticket sales in North America as it becomes Paramount’s highest-earning film on the continent. CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins said,
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Dizzying 'The Idol' Trailer Stars The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

The first trailer for HBO’s newest series, The Idol, is finally here and from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be the messiest show of the year. According to the brief teaser, The Idol comes from the “sick and twisted minds of Euphoria” — aka, Sam Levinson — and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy