Daniel Kaluuya would rather be a James Bond villain than play 007

Daniel Kaluuya doesn't want to be the next James Bond – he'd prefer to play a villain instead. There's currently no word on when we can expect the next 007 movie, but with Daniel Craig hanging up the licence to kill after No Time to Die , we can trust there'll be a new Bond sooner rather than later… though it probably won't be Kaluuya.

"I just don't know if I'd want to watch my version of James Bond," Kaluuya told Yahoo Entertainment . "That's just me. That's just me, I go, 'I don't wanna watch that.' But I'd want to watch a villain. I'd do that. I think that would be fun."

According to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli , though, when we do next see Bond, he'll be fairly different. "Nobody's in the running," she previously revealed. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Kaluuya can next be seen in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror movie Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The actor also has a live-action Barney movie in the works . He won't be reprising his Marvel role in Black Panther 2 due to scheduling conflicts .

Nope arrives this July 22 in the US and August 12 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else coming soon.

