WYSO Weekend: July 17, 2022

Alexander Payne recently wrapped up filming his latest movie, The Holdovers, in Boston. Now that he's editing the film, he prefers to divide his time between Los Angeles and his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, to be closer to his 99-year-old mother, Peggy. "Life is fine," says the two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, whose family has lived in Nebraska for over a hundred years. While many moviemakers seem to prefer the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, that's not the case with Payne, who considers Omaha an ever-growing oasis of culture in the Midwest. "It's become one of those little best-kept secret cities. I hear it consistently both from people who visit, and from transplants," he says.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO