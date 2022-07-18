ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll shows Ron DeSantis above 50% versus Donald Trump in Florida

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Ron DeSantis a 'favorite son' or is he supplanting the former President?. Yet another poll of the still developing 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination shows Ron DeSantis in a strong position. A new survey from Naples-based Victory Insights shows DeSantis ahead of Donald Trump 61% to...

Comments / 82

Danny Robinson
2d ago

if women and gay people and gay marriages in America want to preserve their marriages and their rights they better not vote for the Republican governor of Florida for president because he's going to roll it all back on you just like the supreme Court justices lied and say they wouldn't change and roll back those policies and those decisions they did they will change the laws

Reply(3)
10
Idonnafingcare
2d ago

Of course people love DeSantis he is native born and knows our state. Florida will always be a Red State ♥️♥️♥️!!!!

Reply(3)
14
Nothing To Hide
2d ago

They both run an authoritarian form of government. Vote blue to get our freedom back.

Reply(15)
18
