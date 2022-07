In terms of the SUV segment, plug-in hybrids are a fairly exciting prospect. Not only do you get the power and practicality of a traditional combustion engine, but you also get the benefits of having some electric range. And that is ideal for those who are not quite ready to make the full leap into an EV. If that is the case for you, Hyundai has the answer through the 2022 Santa Fe PHEV. This plug-in hybrid has a solid mix of value and comfort, which helps keep it competitive when it comes to its rivals.

