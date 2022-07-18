ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EDT

kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response. UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Claes Oldenburg
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Axios

What the growing number of Mexican migrant encounters at the border tells us

The deaths of at least 22 Mexican migrants smuggled in a hot truck last month came as data shows an increase in encounters of U.S. authorities with people from that country. The big picture: As a whole, migrant encounters — which include Border Patrol apprehensions and those who are turned away at ports of entry — have increased sharply over the last few years. The percentage of Mexican encounters, though small, appears to be growing since 2019.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Imf#Ukraine#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#European#Russian
AFP

Eight ex-officials to face trial for Mexico metro collapse

Eight former officials will face prosecution over a Mexico City metro crash that left 26 people dead and dozens injured last year, a lawyer said Wednesday. No official serving under current Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, another presidential hopeful, has been charged in connection with the crash.
TRAFFIC
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
GREENSBORO, NC
AFP

Mexico captures drug fugitive on FBI most-wanted list: navy

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI list of 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. He is accused of co-founding the Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA. He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Arizona AG candidate vows to declare cartels a terrorist organization as border crossings shatter record

Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh is vowing to declare Mexican drug cartels a terrorist organization as the border crisis continues to affect Arizonans. The Trump-endorsed candidate, a former Army intelligence officer, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss his efforts to combat the "unsustainable" crossings happening on a daily basis from "150 countries" and enforce harsher punishments, including a minimum of 10 years for smuggling drugs.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy