AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EDT

Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response. UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the...
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Eleven of the 53 migrants who died in San Antonio in June inside an 18-wheeler truck had "serious criminal records in the U.S.," U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from the Texas border, told Border Report in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The extradition of drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, captured in the mountains of northwest Mexico, will not happen quickly, according to a judge’s ruling published Monday. The Mexican judge issued what amounts to an injunction preventing Caro Quintero from being sent to the United...
Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
The bound bodies of four people were found Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Mexico's Gulf coast Huasteca region, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang, authorities said. The killings were the second act of grisly violence in a month in the region.
MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) on Thursday said it has been investigating millions of dollars' worth of money transfers involving former President Enrique Pena Nieto, in which he may have received "economic benefits."
First Lady Jill Biden apologized Tuesday via a spokesperson for remarks she made a day earlier in San Antonio comparing the nation’s diverse Latino communities to cultural and culinary institutions from across the country. The Latino community, Biden said Monday, is “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx,...
Jobless Chris Cuomo is no longer hoping to be a Hamptons firefighter after getting fired from CNN for attempting to extinguish his brother Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. Radar has learned the unemployed 51-year-old withdrew his application after meeting with fire chiefs earlier this year. Article continues below advertisement. His...
- A newly opened migrant shelter in Reynosa, Mexico, already has 2,000 asylum seekers and is getting more by the day. But a water shortage and drought that has forced rationing within the border city is affecting the health and welfare of the migrants, an NGO worker told Border Repor
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
The deaths of at least 22 Mexican migrants smuggled in a hot truck last month came as data shows an increase in encounters of U.S. authorities with people from that country. The big picture: As a whole, migrant encounters — which include Border Patrol apprehensions and those who are turned away at ports of entry — have increased sharply over the last few years. The percentage of Mexican encounters, though small, appears to be growing since 2019.
Sri Lanka was braced for more unrest after newly appointed president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, vowed to crack down on the protests that toppled his predecessor, condemning them as “against the law”. Speaking after being MPs picked him as successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Wickremesinghe made it clear he would not...
Eight former officials will face prosecution over a Mexico City metro crash that left 26 people dead and dozens injured last year, a lawyer said Wednesday. No official serving under current Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, another presidential hopeful, has been charged in connection with the crash.
YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
Two days after two priests and a tour guide were gunned down in a church in Mexico and their corpses taken away, their bodies were located and recovered, officials announced Wednesday. Priests Javier Campos, 79, and Joaquin Mora, 81, were shot dead in the town of Cerocahui on Monday "while...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago.
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI list of 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. He is accused of co-founding the Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to the DEA.
He was captured by the navy in the northern state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican media.
Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh is vowing to declare Mexican drug cartels a terrorist organization as the border crisis continues to affect Arizonans. The Trump-endorsed candidate, a former Army intelligence officer, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss his efforts to combat the "unsustainable" crossings happening on a daily basis from "150 countries" and enforce harsher punishments, including a minimum of 10 years for smuggling drugs.
MONTERREY, Mexico, June 21 (Reuters) - Three asylum seekers were kidnapped in April while in a U.S. migration program that had placed them in the care of Mexican officials in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Texas, one of the victims and the U.N. migration agency said.
