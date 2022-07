State police have charged a Saltsburg man with multiple driving offenses for an accident that took the life of a Blairsville man on Route 22 in Derry Township in 2020. 44-year-old Martin Jason McKnight is free after posting $100,000 bond after being arraigned Friday on felony charges of homicide by vehicle and two counts of accidents involving death or injury, plus a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or injury and summary counts of reckless driving and failure to stop at a red light.

SALTSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO