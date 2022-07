Two people are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a four vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Manchester Township. Police said that the driver of a 2000 Peterbilt dump-truck -- 57-year-old Noel Rivera-Gonzalez of Sayreville -- was heading south on Route 539 and failed to stop behind a 2011 Kia Forte -- driven by 39-year-old Grace Newchurch of Toms River -- who was waiting for traffic to go by so she could turn left onto Horicon Avenue.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO