BEDFORD – Bedford Park Director Jimmy Jones provided updates on projects and renovations during the Park Board meeting Tuesday afternoon. The department has installed a digital marquee sign in between the Teen Center and John Lowery Municipal Pool on 16th Street, in place of the old letter sign that had been there before. Mikel’s Signs ran the wiring to the sign and should have it up and operating later this week.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO