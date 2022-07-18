ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane Crash In Western Michigan Kills Pilot, Sole Passenger

 2 days ago

SHELBY, Mich. (AP) — A small plane crashed in western Michigan, killing the pilot and another man who were the aircraft’s only occupants, police said Saturday.

The single-engine plane crashed about 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Oceana County’s Shelby Township. | Credit: Michigan State Police

The single-engine plane crashed about 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Oceana County’s Shelby Township, killing pilot Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County, and his passenger, Troy Caris, 48, of Holton, Michigan State Police said.

Police said the plane crashed after taking off at Oceana County Airport, about a mile and a half northwest of the crash site, which is in a wooded area behind a residence, WOOD-TV reported.

State police said the Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and Cessna were expected at the crash site to continue the investigation into the cause of the crash.

“Please keep the families in your thoughts during this difficult time,” state police said in a tweet Saturday.

