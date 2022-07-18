ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump Allegedly Not Invited To Ivana Trump’s Funeral: Source

 2 days ago

Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, will reportedly be at Ivana Trump’s funeral. The case is said to be different, however, for Marla Maples, as well as her daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany TrumpAli Shaker/VOA/Public Domain

A source told OK! magazine that the former U.S. President’s second wife and daughter are “not invited” to the wake. This comes years after Ivana and Donald ended their marriage due to his affair with Maples.

The outlet learned exclusively from the insider that the family patriarch will be with his third and current wife, Melania, alongside his three children from his first marriage: Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. As for his youngest, Barron, the source is reportedly unsure whether he will be present.

AOL Corp

Donald Trump and children mourn Ivana Trump at funeral in NYC

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were among those who gathered in New York City on Wednesday to mourn the death of Ivana Trump, his first wife and mother of his three eldest children, who died last week after falling in her home. Her children, Donald...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
