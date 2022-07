Eight-year-old Lalani Walton and 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo are two little girls who tragically lost their attempting a social media challenge created on TikTok. Attorney Matthew Bergman, who is representing the families of Walton and Arroyo, is arguing that this was no coincidence. "You wouldn't put your 16-year-old child in a car with 400 horsepower, no seatbelts and bad brakes, well it's kind of the same thing," Bergman said referring to the TikTok "blackout challenge." "You wouldn't put a child in a virtual environment such as TikTok that exposes them to such dangerous materials." Bergman's six-month old Social Media Victims Law Center...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO