ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CARSTAR Names Top Franchisees in U.S. and Canada

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSTAR recognized Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision in the Bay Area with locations in San Francisco and San Jose, as the top CARSTAR franchise partner in the country. Wong received his award at CARSTAR at the opening ceremonies of the CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 13,...

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Narcity

6 Remote Jobs Hiring In Vancouver & They Don't Even Require A Degree

If you've been in searching high and low for a new job but don't feel like getting out of bed, you don't have to!. These remote jobs hiring in Vancouver right now will allow you to stay under the covers, or roll out of bed and take a short commute to your laptop.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Cars
Nashville, TN
Cars
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Jose, CA
Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Local
California Cars
freightwaves.com

Refrigerated carriers combine as KLLM acquires Quest Global

KLLM Transport Services, one of the nation’s largest temperature-controlled carriers, announced the acquisition of Quest Global on Thursday. Based in Cartersville, Georgia, Quest Global provides refrigerated truckload services to a client list that includes “many Fortune 500 companies.” The carrier specializes in expedited transportation with coast-to-coast coverage utilizing driver teams.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Narcity

6 Jobs In BC That Are Offering A 4-Day Workweek & Some Pay Over $65K

Many Canadian companies are implementing the highly desired four-day workweek, and a few in B.C. are even hiring right now. Every weekend could be like a long weekend if you land one of these gigs. Plus, some of them actually pay super well and offer other cool perks like remote working.
JOBS
The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Myodetox Names Tori Johnston Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Myodetox, a company reinventing the physical therapy experience and making it easy for people to take care of their bodies, today announced that Tori Johnston has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 clinics throughout Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto and sights on rapid expansion across new markets, Tori brings over a decade of experience to the Myodetox C-Suite following senior level marketing positions at SoulCycle, Xtend Barre, and AKT. Her expertise in both scaling physical locations and introducing cutting-edge brands to new markets ensures Myodetox is prepared for the next phase of growth. In this new role, Tori will oversee the brand and growth teams as the company looks to expand both its physical and digital footprints. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005955/en/ Myodetox Chief Marketing Officer Tori Johnston (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Fisher
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Priority Promotes Ranjana Ram to Chief Operating Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Priority Technology Holdings (Priority) (NASDAQ: PRTH), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced the promotion of Ranjana Ram from Executive Vice President of Corporate Development to Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ram will provide company-wide leadership, team management and vision as she oversees the implementation of Priority’s forward-focused strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005653/en/ Ranjana Ram (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Milliken & Company Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

SPARTANBURG , S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Best Practice Institute (BPI) certified Milliken & Company, a diversified manufacturer with materials science expertise, as a Most Loved Workplace®. Drawing from its established research and analysis, BPI created the Most Loved Workplace validation as the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005218/en/ Milliken earns the Most Loved Workplace certification. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Former Mastercard SVP Patrick Reynolds joins BlueConic as CMO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Multi-award winning, pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that Patrick Reynolds has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. The former Mastercard Senior Vice President will spearhead BlueConic’s global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005019/en/ Patrick Reynolds appointed CMO of Customer Data Platform BlueConic (Photo: Business Wire)
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#Cystic Fibrosis#Canada#Vehicles#Driven Brands#Canadian#Csi
The Associated Press

Navitus Health Solutions Welcomes Shayna Schulz as Chief Operations Officer

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that’s committed to bringing humanity to pharmacy benefits management through greater transparency and affordability, announced today that Shayna Schulz has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer. Shayna is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to the eligibility, claims administration and customer care operations to ensure Navitus continues to reach the highest operational efficiency and service delivery standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005064/en/ Shayna Schulz, Chief Operations Officer, Navitus Health Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Copperstate Farms Appoints Fife Symington As CEO

Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator, appointed Fife Symington IV as CEO. As co-founder and managing director, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms enters a new chapter in its six-year...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FPT Software and SCSK Join Hands to Launch a Comprehensive AUTOSAR Solution, Leveraging Japanese Automotive Technology

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading Digital Transformation services provider FPT Software and Japanese IT company SCSK entered a global sales business partnership. The two companies will collaborate to roll out Monozukuri Adaptive AUTOSAR or MaaZ, a comprehensive solution stack for AUTOSAR, to top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005364/en/ Mr. Kouji Watanabe, Senior Vice President of SCSK & General Manager, Mobility Business Group (the left) gave a handshake with Mr. Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, FPT Software (the right) for the partnership between two corporations. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

J Allard Joins GoFundMe as Chief Product and Technology Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, announced today that J Allard is joining the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Allard will be responsible for scaling GoFundMe’s technology infrastructure and overseeing the product, design and engineering teams. He will join the company’s executive team, reporting to and partnering closely with CEO Tim Cadogan. Allard will focus on developing the future of online fundraising and advancing the vision of GoFundMe to become the most helpful place on earth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005270/en/ GoFundMe Chief Product and Technology Officer, J Allard (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

BigCommerce Elevates Make it Big 2022 Ecommerce Conference, Emphasizing Mid-Market and Enterprise Merchant Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced registration is now open for its global Make it Big 2022 Conference which will be held virtually September 13-14. Registration is free and will stream daily on-demand at 9 a.m. CST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005131/en/ BigCommerce Make it Big 2022 Virtual Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy