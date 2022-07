Former President Donald Trump continued his war of words with billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday, saying he could have made Musk drop to his knees. Trump made the comments on his Twitter-esque social media platform Truth Social. Musk said earlier this week that it would be best for the country if Trump decided to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," and suggested there should be an age limit for the presidency.

POTUS ・ 7 DAYS AGO