Green Bay Preble’s Wagner drafted by Baltimore Orioles

As the Toronto Blue Jays prowl the trade market for deadline reinforcements, Washington Nationals' slugger Josh Bell is a name to keep an eye on, Vegas sportsbooks say. The Blue Jays are listed at +600 odds to acquire the 29-year-old switch-hitting first baseman following the deadline, conveying about a 14% chance the Blue Jays swing a deal with Washington, per Bodog. Those are the third-best odds in the league, following the Nationals who sit at +150, conveying a 40% chance Bell remains in Washington, and the Minnesota Twins at +275.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO