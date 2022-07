Former NBA player Jalen Rose believes a Kevin Durant trade to the Miami Heat could be the beginning of an end for the rest of the league. Speaking on Get Up on Monday, Rose highlighted that the “league is in trouble” if Durant teams up with Jimmy Butler in Miami. After all, not only is he going to play alongside a hardworking superstar who has eyes on the NBA title, but he’ll also be under a proven coach and a successful franchise who knows how to build teams.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO