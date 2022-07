Brace yourselves for the rest of the year as there are 11 highly anticipated concerts that are coming to Tampa! Whether if it's hip-hop/rap, pop, alternative or country that you are looking for, the list of shows down below offer that kind of variety. Popular artist such as Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Jack Harlow and more will all soon arrive. The venues for these shows will be located at Amalie Arena, Raymond James Stadium, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, the Yuengling Center and even at Seminole Hard Rock.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO