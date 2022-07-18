ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez will take Ben Affleck’s name in marriage as she said she would

By Heather Hamilton
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1UoV_0gjUZUL700


A fter nearly 20 years, Jennifer Lopez followed through on her intention to take Ben Affleck’s last name legally as her own.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend three months after being engaged — for a second time.

The Hollywood couple acquired a marriage license Saturday in Clark County, Nevada, with Lopez’s new name listed as Jennifer Affleck.


In 2003, Lopez said she planned on taking Affleck’s last name in an interview that aired as part of Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special during the couple’s first engagement.

When asked what her married name would be, Lopez told host Pat O’Brien, “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously.”

Lopez joked that her nickname of J. Lo was still better than “J. Aff.”

“Jaff. It doesn't have quite the same ring to it,” Lopez shrugged and then laughed. “But you got to make sacrifices.”


The Marry Me star, 52, showed off her wedding ring in a makeup-free photo posted to Instagram Sunday.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote in her online newsletter , per TMZ .

Lopez, who has been divorced three times, has 14-year-old fraternal twins from her third marriage to Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011.

This is the second time down the aisle for Affleck, 49. He has three children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

The marriage certificate listing Lopez’s new legal last name has yet to be filed, however. According to the Clark County Clerk’s Office, marriage officiants have up to 10 calendar days to submit the certificates for filing.

WashingtonExaminer

