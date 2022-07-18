William Francis “Bill” Newton

John R. Schultz, 65, of Park Falls, WI, formerly of McFarland and Monroe, died from sudden cardiac arrest on July 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. John was born on March 2, 1957, in Appleton, the son of LeRoy and Inez (Schuler) Schultz. John was a 1975 graduate of Monroe High School where he played basketball. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from U.W. Oshkosh, John taught and coached basketball in Juda for a few years. He moved to McFarland and established Cancun Painting before becoming an independent contractor. He most recently worked for FedEx and has resided in Park Falls for the last several years. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cutting wood, biking, riding his ATV, and fishing at his cabin on Pike Lake.
