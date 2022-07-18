ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

William Francis “Bill” Newton

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOREGON – William Francis “Bill” Newton, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1945, in Madison, the son of Curtis and Evelyn (Denton) Newton. Bill graduated from Oregon High School in...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Marcia Dee Welch

Fitchburg – Marcia Dee Welch, age 76, of Fitchburg, WI passed away July 8th from complications due to Alzheimer’s. Born to the late M.D. and Maxine Newcomer, January 24, 1946, in Galesburg, IL, Marcia graduated from Galesburg High School then received a B.A. in Biology from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1968. After graduating college Marcia married in Denver CO, raised two children in the Chicago area, and relocated to Madison, WI to pursue growing her business and personal interests.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Janet Leone (Steuer) Fumuso

MADISON – Janet Leone (Steuer) Fumuso passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1928, to George and Leone Steuer in Milwaukee, Wis., where she was raised with her eight siblings. Janet graduated from Milwaukee Vocational School with a degree in commercial art...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jeanette M. Bockhop

Jeanette M. Bockhop, 81, of Belmont, Wisc., lived a full, busy life until she died suddenly on July 18, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon) Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, WI
Madison, WI
Obituaries
City
Merton, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Channel 3000

Gerald J. Feisst

Middleton- Gerald J. (Jerry) Feisst, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. He was born on November 13, 1928, in Juneau, WI the son of Theodore and Bernadette (Manning) Feisst. He attended Madison East High School. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy on board the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. He worked as a welder at the Wisconsin Foundry & Machine Co. for many years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed sports, supporting the Badgers, Brewers & Packers. He loved to attend his grandsons’ sporting events & activities. Jerry also liked to attend his great grandchildren’s school & sports events before his dementia diagnosis.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas Roy Bader

Thomas Bader, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Our House Senior Living Facility in Reedsburg, WI. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Jon “Erik” Kardasz

STOUGHTON – Jon “Erik” Kardasz, born on July 16, 1968, moved onward into peace, Sunday, July 10, 2022, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Erik was born from the union of LeAlyce and William John Kardasz: A blend of two hearts which formed the foundation of Erik’s soul.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Lawrence “Larry” Ruff

Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Ruff, 86, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, July 11th, 2022 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville. Larry was born on February 27th, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Erwin and Marjorie (Gribler) Ruff. He was a graduate of Dowagiac, Michigan schools. Larry was employed by Continental Can Printing Company where he met Colonel Sanders and designed the original Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket. Early in life, he was also involved in racing stock cars and the Cass County Sheriff’s Posse.
DODGEVILLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Tom Francis
Person
St. Mary
Channel 3000

M. Joan Balk

M. Joan Balk of Dodgeville, WI entered Heaven on her 90th Birthday on July 17, 2022. She was born of Vincent and Viola Polodna on July 17, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, WI. Joan married Joe Balk on August 9, 1949, prior to moving to Dodgeville in the early ’50s. Together, they had six children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

John R. Schultz

John R. Schultz, 65, of Park Falls, WI, formerly of McFarland and Monroe, died from sudden cardiac arrest on July 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. John was born on March 2, 1957, in Appleton, the son of LeRoy and Inez (Schuler) Schultz. John was a 1975 graduate of Monroe High School where he played basketball. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from U.W. Oshkosh, John taught and coached basketball in Juda for a few years. He moved to McFarland and established Cancun Painting before becoming an independent contractor. He most recently worked for FedEx and has resided in Park Falls for the last several years. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cutting wood, biking, riding his ATV, and fishing at his cabin on Pike Lake.
PARK FALLS, WI
Channel 3000

John L. Wolfgram

John L. Wolfgram, 69, of Muscoda died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 12, 1952, the son of Edward and Lorraine (Bublitz) Wolfgram. Per John’s request, no formal funeral services will be held. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting...
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt age 70 of Madison passed away on July 15, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. The third child of Gilbert and Alyene (Johnson) Alt, Terry was born on December 22, 1951. Upon graduation, Terry moved to Madison and began his working career at Goodwill, moving on...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#Softball#St Mary S Hospital#Oregon High School#B R Septic#Scottish#Badgers
Channel 3000

New Madison brewery is a neighborhood spot with a New York City flair

After years in the local restaurant industry, Gaston Solis is branching out with his own business, The Borough Beer Co. & Kitchen. The Borough occupies the former space of Rockhound Brewing Co. on Park Street, which closed in October 2020. “An opportunity presented itself with this space,” Solis says. “People...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy