Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Rockers roll past Kalamazoo

By Jim Scott
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO – The Green Bay Rockers earned a big 10-6 win on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. The scoring started in the third inning. Green Bay scored three times in the frame; first, Carson Yates came on a wild pitch, then Tristin Garcia and Griffin Stevens each had RBI...

Green Bay Ready to Leave Impact on Visiting European Soccer Teams

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The first European soccer match at Lambeau field is just around the corner. FC Bayern Munich will take on Manchester City Saturday night. Mia Leszko has learned from watching European soccer players on TV; now, she gets to see them play in person at Lambeau Field.
Packers, Badgers Running Backs Annihilate Minor League Baseball Mascots

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two of the state of Wisconsin’s most famous running backs look like they’re ready for training camp — at the expense of baseball mascots. First up was A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers. He was in Kenosha on Saturday night for a celebrity softball game. He lined up against Kenosha Kingfish mascot Elvis for an Oklahoma drill, and …
“This Definitely Is Our Super Bowl”

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – With EAA AirVenture set to begin next week at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, the community is bracing for an influx of visitors. Studies from UW-Oshkosh show 600 thousand people come to the area for the gathering July 25th through the 31st. “This is the...
A top-notch golf course off the beaten path

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Summers in Michigan offer some of the best outdoor days and what a better way to spend them than on the golf course. Whether you love the sport, sun or just some social time, Diamond Springs Golf Course in Hamilton, offers everything. Diamond Springs is a...
NASCAR drops Road America for Chicago

While the Xfinity series has had a successful 11 year run at Road America in Elkhart Lake, the NASCAR Cup Series also returned with 4th of July weekend races in 2021 and 2022 but the big boys may not return for a while. NASCAR announced on Tuesday it’s dropping Road America from it’s schedule next year after signing a 3 year agreement to hold a street race in downtown Chicago that weekend instead. NASCAR will conduct a 12 turn, two and a half mile race around Grant Park in Chicago beginning in 2023. Ty Gibbs won this year’s race before near record attendance on July 2. NASCAR hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the road course at Road America in the future and it’s uncertain if the Xfinity series will continue as well.
Arenz picks up another win at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – On a night that produced a close-quarters brand of wheel-to-wheel competition contested on a lightning-fast racing surface, three first-time winners collected main-event hardware in a five-division Plymouth Dirt Track Racing program featuring a special appearance from the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, July 16.
Wyoming Golf Course is on the back nine

A West Michigan golf course is nearing its last hole. Wyoming's Pine's Golf Course owners are ready to sell to developers. Future plans for the site show apartments, townhomes, and condos. Golf Course Owner Mike Boogaard says he's turned down 12 different proposals before this one. Boogaard says he believes...
LISTEN: Pink Flamingo Weekend, The Intersection Of Fun And Fundraising

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – The 39th annual Pink Flamingo Classic Softball Tournament in De Pere is in the books. From a mid-summer community gathering that hosted events ranging from a neighborhood parade, to a 5-K run, to action on the ball field, the Pink Flamingo is more than just a good time.
5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
Alligator Search in Kalamazoo Has Been Called Off

Can we wait until we see "Big Foot" before we spot any live alligators in Kalamazoo? Please, one creature at a time, that's all we can handle right now. Could you even imagine walking somewhere along a Michigan riverbank only to see what appeared to be a live dangerous alligator?
Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
Wisconsin Star Farmers is Brayden Peter of Howards Grove FFA

Brayden Peter of the Howards Grove FFA Chapter recent won the Wisconsin Star Farmer award at the State FFA Convention in Madison. The Star Farmer Award recognizes students in production agriculture working with entrepreneurship programs, ranging from animals to crops. Brayden raises breeding and market show pigs on his family farm, Peter Family Show Pigs.
Bank names regional VP for West Michigan

A national bank has a new regional vice president for West Michigan. Huntington National Bank on Friday, July 15, named Lauren Davis West Michigan regional vice president, a job which oversees all of Huntington’s banking endeavors in the area west of US-131, as far north as Muskegon and south to the Indiana border.
Monday was the Longest Day of My Life!

Well, the longest DAYLIGHT of my life. I got up Monday at 5:30 am and drove to the G.R. Airport. I saw the sun come up at 6:20 am in Grand Rapids. Then we flew to Dallas (where the temp. reached 109 deg. in the afternoon), then to Seattle and then to Juneau AK – arriving around 7:30 pm. The top pic. was the first view I saw getting out of the plane…very pretty.
Traffic lights in NW Grand Rapids back on after losing power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights in northwest Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning, but the city of Grand Rapids informs us that the power is back on. The city of Grand Rapids says the problem arose when its primary circuit on Richmond Street tripped. We’re told that...
