ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic physio Ulises Badio lifts lid on their ’24 hours a day’ relationship

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlises Badio has provided a fascinating look into his relationship with Novak Djokovic, revealing he looks after ‘every little detail’ of how the Serbian manages his body. Badio is an absolutely key member of the Djokovic team and has been since 2017. We may have underestimated just how influential he really...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list - but might not play

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official U.S. Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament — and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, as of now, because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan. Asked after that defeat whether she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When she was asked specifically about returning to the U.S. Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.” She missed the hard-court tournament in New York last year after hurting her leg at Wimbledon. But Williams made it to at least the semifinals in each of her 11 most recent appearances at the U.S. Open.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic blow as US Open respects US government’s Covid-19 vaccine rules

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government’s rules on the Covid-19 vaccine.The US require non-citizens to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter, meaning Djokovic, who has made it repeatedly clear that he will not take the vaccine, will not be allowed entry.The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance, said after his SW19 success that he was waiting “hopefully for some good news from USA”, but that does not look like it will...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic on U.S. Open entry list even though he's still not vaccinated

As The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and other outlets have already pointed out, having Djokovic's name on the list is a formality, and the list is based on players who are eligible through world rankings. Of course, that didn't stop the sports world from taking notice, given the heavy spotlight that Djokovic has been under this last year for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 even if it means missing out on competitions.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Andy Murray: ‘If I keep on seeing progress I’ll continue to keep playing’

Andy Murray says he will continue to play as long as he keeps seeing progress as he drew a line under his grass court season. Murray had a mixed time on his favourite surface, reaching the final of Stuttgart before picking up an injury and having to miss Queen’s. He recovered in time for Wimbledon, but ran into an inspired John Isner in round two.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physio#Fitness#Serbian
POPSUGAR

40 Times Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Romance Was a Grand Slam

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian shocked the world when they announced their engagement in December 2016, but since then, they haven't been shy about putting their love on full display. Despite keeping a low profile, the couple's romance can actually be traced back to 2015. The tennis champion and Reddit cofounder reportedly first hit it off that year, and Alexis was front and center cheering on Serena at the 2015 US Open. He continued to hint at the romance throughout 2016, but he didn't pop up on Serena's Instagram until August 2016 when she shared a group photo of them hanging out with friends.
TENNIS
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
Narcity

Venus Williams Is Coming To Toronto & It Could Be Her Last Tournament In Canada

In what will likely be her final competitive appearance in Canada, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will take the court at next month's National Bank Open in Toronto after being awarded a wild card berth, the tournament announced Wednesday. “I’m so excited to be back playing (in the tournament),“...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
SPORTS
ESPN

Naomi Osaka splits with coach Wim Fissette after three years

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in need of a new coach. Wim Fissette, who began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka are ending their partnership. "It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since...
TENNIS
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: This is what it’s like to party late into the night with an Open champion

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At 6.45 a.m. on Sunday, just hours before the start of the final round of the 150th Open, Andrew Thomson, son of the late, great Peter Thomson, spread some of his father’s ashes across the Old Course. The Australian icon triumphed at the 1955 Open at St Andrews—one of five Opens he won between 1954 and 1965—and the 150th was the first edition held at the Home of Golf since Thomson died in 2018.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy