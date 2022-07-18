5 hurt when shooting erupts inside Mount Vernon Walmart

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Five people are in the hospital after a shooting inside a Skagit County Walmart store.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mount Vernon police officers were called to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive.

Detectives said a group of men was already inside the store when a second group of men entered the store. There was an altercation between the two groups and shots were fired, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Three men involved in the incident were hurt. Investigators said they are all 19 years old.

Two other people in the store were also injured — a 72-year-old man who was shopping and a 24-year-old male employee.

Three of those hurt were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital and two others arrived at the hospital in private vehicles, according to first responders and detectives.

The condition of those hurt is not yet known.

Mount Vernon Police Lt. Mike Moore said no arrests have been made and detectives are still trying to determine everyone who was involved.

Mount Vernon residents are now wondering what led up to the gunfire.

“We’re killing our own people. And it’s just a shame, man,” said resident Rudy Cruz. “My nephew, he works here at night. He’s a stocker. I bring my 80-year-old mother here to shop.”

Cruz said his nephew was unharmed, but he will be following the investigation.

“I’m in shock, man. I’ve been here for 30 years and it’s just gotten worse and worse and worse. I left Texas because of this kind of stuff. And now to find it up here, it’s just bad,” said Cruz.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would help investigators is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-428-3211, or during business hours call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271.

After the store was deemed safe by police and all victims accounted for, a puppy was found in a shopping cart inside Walmart. Police learned from social media that a shopper was separated from their pet and attempts to reach them have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows the puppy’s owner and can help reunite them with their pup is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Puppy found in shopping cart after Walmart shooting A puppy was found in an abandoned shopping cart at the Mount Vernon Walmart follow a shooting there. (Mount Vernon Police Department)

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group