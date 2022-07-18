ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

BUSINESS BEAT: SMB&T tells customers to be aware of bank fraud

By Jim Measel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With bank fraud on the rise, it is important that you recognize the warning signs and avoid...

Union City’s “Hometown Gazette” to cease publication on August 17

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The owners of the “Hometown Gazette” have announced the newspaper will shut down after its August 17 edition. Owners Andrea and Troy Tennyson said in a post on the paper’s Facebook page on Monday that the decision was not an easy one and it came about for a variety of reasons.
UNION CITY, MI
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

FBI raids Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels

The FBI on Monday raided a western Michigan company that manufactures aluminum alloy wheels for automotive giants Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Honda, Toyota and Nissan. According to FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider, the FBI executed a search warrant at Dicastal North America in Greenville on Monday morning. She provided no other details, beyond saying the investigation is ongoing, though...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Rent, frustration rising in Michigan’s mobile home parks

James Grant, a retiree who lives on Social Security, bought a manufactured home and moved into South Valley Estates mobile park in Swartz Creek in 2018 to escape high living costs he faced while living in a condo. But, with rising lot rents and outdated state oversight, the once affordable haven of manufactured housing is losing its luster.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Purchased In Battle Creek

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identify man in reference to theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at police@goshencity.com, or through Facebook Messenger about case number 22GOS02014.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling off. Those signs include two planned plant closings. “Yeah, everything was going really well, and it seemed like, all the sudden, it just, we dropped in units, and, but it was still enough to keep us, keep us going and everything,” Keystone RV Company Plant 41 worker Robert Davis told 16 News Now. “But then, just all the sudden, it came to a halt.”
GOSHEN, IN
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t sweat blackout risk in Michigan’s summer heat waves, experts say

LANSING, MI – Summertime power outages across Michigan are more likely to happen because of severe storms than from rolling blackouts during heat waves, experts say. The risk of rolling blackouts in the Midwest during heat waves is unlikely to hit Michigan residents, both industry officials and independent experts said. In fact, the odds are greater that Michigan’s power producers will be needed to help bolster other parts of the interconnected Midwest power grid.
MICHIGAN STATE

