ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Family Frolic at the Zoo teaches attendees about family homelessness

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSh9W_0gjUYUNK00

Going to the zoo is fun activity for families in West Michigan.

There's an event this Sunday that will give you the opportunity to enjoy John Ball Zoo while helping fundraise for a nonprofit that assists homeless families in our community.

The event is called Family Frolic at the Zoo and is hosted by Family Promise of Grand Rapids along with Eastbrook Homes.

The event will educate attendees on family homelessness while simultaneously raising funds to help families move home.

All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets are $15 per adult and children under 18 get in free.

The event is happening on July 24 from 12- 4 p.m.

Family Frolic is a “choose your own adventure” event that provides an age-appropriate platform to talk about family homelessness as well as learn what's happening around family homelessness in the community.

The event will feature giveaways, prizes, ice cream, animals, music and a scavenger hunt for kids.

You can register to attend Family Frolic at the Zoo online.

**Please note the incorrect logo for Family Promise was used during this segment. The organization involved is Family Promise of Grand Rapids.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Good Dog GR opens after relocation

A dog day care, overnight boarding and grooming facility recently reopened after relocating to a new space. Good Dog GR this week announced the official grand opening of its 5,400-square foot facility at 4550 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. Founded in 2020 as Good Dog Rockford, the center originally...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Children and families 'Meet the Machines' in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the Machines came back to Grand Rapids Downtown Market to cap off its fifth year Tuesday. Children of all ages had the opportunity to interact with emergency vehicles, construction trucks and everything in between, according to market representatives. The free event also saw a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Fox17

Forever Home: Isa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Life is better when you have someone to share it with - no matter your age or abilities. In Forever Home, we hope to connect children in the foster care system with a family who is eager to open their homes and their hearts to these sweet kids. Today we meet Isa, who doesn't talk much, but will bring plenty of joy and happiness.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#At The Zoo#Eastbrook Homes
103.3 WKFR

St Luke’s Distributes Free Diapers to Kalamazoo Families

We've already seen and continue to see parents in Michigan and all over, struggling right now as some are dealing with the effects of Covid, inflation, staff shortages, baby formula shortages, and other struggles that parents face every day. As everyone continues to try and navigate these struggles the best way possible and many organizations have stepped up to help. There are free groceries all over the city, including every Tuesday at Valley Family Church, and now another way to help parents has emerged.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Raise a glass to National Tequila Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Sunday, July 24 is National Tequila Day but our friends at DrinkGR have an entire week planned centered around the distilled beverage. • Tuesday, July 26th, 6-9 PM Lolo’s Bar and Grill Holland, MI. 1862 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland. • Wednesday, July 27th WM WhiteCaps...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
103.3 WKFR

Need Toys for Christmas? Toys “R” Us Coming Back to West Michigan

It was a shocking and crushing blow when THE toy store went bankrupt in 2018 and all their stores closed. Toy "R" Us, the place to go for toys, games, etc., especially for Christmas, came to the end of the line. The big store in front of Center Point Mall, here in Grand Rapids locked their doors and went bye bye as did all their other stores across the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Teen’s TikTok Leads to Singing on Broadway

This young Battle Creek man will be singing at a Broadway event thanks to his TikTok channel. Jack aka @jack.aaustin on TikTok is a recent high school graduate who will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall to major in Musical Theatre Performance. Jack's passion for theatre shows up in every video on his TikTok channel which currently has 21.1 thousand followers and 474.6 thousand total video likes. Jack told us about the huge opportunity that his TikTok videos have given him,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy