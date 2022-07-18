Family Frolic at the Zoo teaches attendees about family homelessness

Going to the zoo is fun activity for families in West Michigan.

There's an event this Sunday that will give you the opportunity to enjoy John Ball Zoo while helping fundraise for a nonprofit that assists homeless families in our community.

The event is called Family Frolic at the Zoo and is hosted by Family Promise of Grand Rapids along with Eastbrook Homes.

The event will educate attendees on family homelessness while simultaneously raising funds to help families move home.

All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets are $15 per adult and children under 18 get in free.

The event is happening on July 24 from 12- 4 p.m.

Family Frolic is a “choose your own adventure” event that provides an age-appropriate platform to talk about family homelessness as well as learn what's happening around family homelessness in the community.

The event will feature giveaways, prizes, ice cream, animals, music and a scavenger hunt for kids.

You can register to attend Family Frolic at the Zoo online.

**Please note the incorrect logo for Family Promise was used during this segment. The organization involved is Family Promise of Grand Rapids.**

