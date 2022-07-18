ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man threatened MBTA bus operator for ‘driving to slow,’ challenged toughness of officers

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
File photo

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he threatened an MBTA bus operator before he challenged the toughness of officers during a subsequent confrontation.

Officers responding to a report bus driver being threatened by a passenger in the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street in Somerville on Friday learned 22-year-old Wakell Steele had demanded his money back, accusing the victim of “driving to slowly.”

Steele then allegedly picked up a wooden chalk block, took an aggressive stance, and again demanded he be refunded his bus fare. Police noted that chalk blocks are used to secure the tires when the bus is not in use.

Police say the driver pushed Steele away and exited the bus due to fear of being struck.

When officers ultimately caught up with Steele, he challenged them to remove their duty belts, saying they were only “tough” with their guns on, according to police.

Steele is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Comments / 4

Kacou Philippe son
2d ago

Boston News. Send back the person who wrote this article to English School! it's driving too slow and not driving to slow. Jeez!

