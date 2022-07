With the S&P 500 having dropped 18% so far this year, experts are mixed as to whether there’s another shoe to drop or a rebound is coming. Results from the Bank of America’s July fund manager survey skew strongly toward the bearish view. In what BofA strategists call “full capitulation,” the survey “shows a dire level of investor pessimism,” they wrote in a description of the poll.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO