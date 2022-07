The man who fired the fatal shots on Ashum Road in Longs early Monday morning called 911 to report he had shot a person, according to arrest warrants. Anthony Moody, 46, of Longs, is charged with using a Hi-Point model C9 9-millimeter handgun that he was not legally allowed to have, according to warrants, which state that he doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit and is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to his criminal history.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO