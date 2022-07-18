ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday is the last day to register to vote in August primary online or by mail

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

(WXYZ) — We're just over two weeks away from the Michigan August primary, and Monday, July 18 is the final day to register to vote for the primary online or by mail.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, you can still register to vote any time up to 8 p.m. on election day at your city or township clerk's office with proof of residency.

Absentee ballots are also still available for the primary.

Even if you've received an application in the mail, you can instead apply online through the Michigan Voter Information Center.

You can also visit the state's website here to apply for an absentee ballot.

First, you have to follow the steps and confirm your citizenship and allow the SOS to use your stored signature. Next, fill out the form – you'll need your name, driver's license number, birthday, eye color and last four digits of your Social Security number.

Then, you select which elections, add a mailing address if it's different from the one on file, and submit your application.

You can also track your ballot if you applied already. The "did my ballot arrive" tool will tell you when your ballot was sent, and after you send it back, when it was received by the clerk.

The state's primary election is set for Aug. 2.

If you're already registered at your current address, you can request an absent voter ballot in person at your clerk's office up until 4 p.m. the day before the election, but it must be completed at the clerk's office.

